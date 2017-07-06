Breaking News Bar
 
GOP leader acknowledges health care drive may fall short

  • U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

  • U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to members of the media after a ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

  • U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

By BRUCE SCHREINER and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
 
 

GLASGOW, Ky. -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says if the Republican effort to repeal much of the Obama health care law fails, a more limited bill will be needed to buttress health insurance marketplaces around the country.

It's an acknowledgment by the Kentucky Republican that his party's top-priority drive to erase much of President Barack Obama's landmark 2010 statute may fall short. The bill needs support from 50 of the 52 Republicans to pass, since all Democrats oppose it.

It also implicitly meant McConnell would have to negotiate with Democrats. That's because legislation to shore up insurers and health care consumers around the country would need 60 votes to pass the Senate, and there are only 52 Republicans.

McConnell was speaking at a Rotary Club luncheon.

