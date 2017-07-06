Maine governor suggests he makes up stories to mislead media

FILE- In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage pauses during a meeting to discuss the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic at the State House in Augusta, Maine. LePage urged lawmakers on Sunday, July 2, to put aside âpetty egosâ and send him a budget as a legislative panel sought common ground on a proposal promoted by House Republicans who torpedoed the previous spending bill. Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Gov. Paul LePage lashed out at the media for reporting he planned to leave the state during a budget impasse, and he suggested he sometimes concocts stories to mislead reporters.

The Republican governor also characterized the state media as "vile," ''inaccurate" and "useless."

"I just love to sit in my office and make up ways so they'll write these stupid stories because they are just so stupid, it's awful," he told WGAN-AM on Thursday.

Maine media, citing lawmakers, reported recently that LePage might leave the state amid a government shutdown. Republicans including Senate President Michael Thibodeau and Sen. Roger Katz said LePage had told them he planned to leave the state.

A LePage spokesman called the reports "fake news."

In the radio interview, LePage reiterated his disdain for the media, in particular newspapers, saying "the sooner the print press goes away, the better society will be."

His office didn't immediately respond Thursday to further questions about the governor's comments.

Katz said the governor was out of line.

"The governor's suggestion that society would be better off without a free press ought to scare the hell out of anyone even vaguely familiar with history," he said.