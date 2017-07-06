Ex-Gitmo has received multimillion payment from Canada

TORONTO -- A Canadian government official says a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan has received a multimillion-dollar payment from Canada.

The official confirmed Thursday that Omar Khadr has been given the money. A different official also familiar with the deal said it is for 10.5 million Canadian dollars (US$8 million). Both insisted on speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly.

The government and Khadr's lawyers negotiated the deal last month. It is expected to be announced Friday.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops following a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an American special forces medic, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.