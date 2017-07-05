Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 7/5/2017 7:00 AM

EPL newcomer Huddersfield breaks its transfer record again

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HUDDERSFIELD, England -- Premier League newcomer Huddersfield has broken its transfer record for the third time in 12 days by signing Benin striker Steve Mounie from French club Montpellier.

The northern England club said Wednesday that Mounie has signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, which British media are reporting is 11.5 million pounds ($14.8 million).

Preparing for its first season in England's top division since 1972, Huddersfield paid a club-record fee to sign first striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto, then midfielder Aaron Mooy from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old Mounie, who holds dual French nationality, scored 14 goals in 32 games for Montpellier in Ligue 1 last season and has one goal in seven appearances for Benin.

He is Huddersfield's sixth offseason signing.

Huddersfield coach David Wagner said Mounie "has real physical attributes that should be perfect for the Premier League."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account