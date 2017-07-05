Breaking News Bar
 
7/5/2017

Swedish court fines 12 men after attack on Larsson's son

Associated Press
STOCKHOLM -- A Swedish court has fined 12 men between 2,000 and 11,200 kronor ($1,300) for a pitch invasion and attacking the son of then-Helsingborg coach Henrik Larsson after the team was relegated from the top division in Sweden last year.

Helsingborg District Court said Wednesday that four of the 12 men - all Swedes - were found guilty of ripping off the jersey of Helsingborg striker Jordan Larsson, who was confronted by angry fans, some of them masked.

Jordan Larsson was not injured.

On Nov. 20, the southern Sweden club lost 2-1 to Halmstads in a playoff to remain in the Allsvenskan league. Larsson, a former Celtic and Sweden great, stepped down following the defeat.

The incident prompted Interior Minister Anders Ygeman to call for increased security at soccer stadiums.

