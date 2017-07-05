Breaking News Bar
 
AP Source: Porter has Nets offer sheet, Wizards can match

By BRIAN MAHONEY
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- A person with knowledge of the details says Otto Porter Jr. has agreed to an offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Washington Wizards plan to match the offer and keep Porter, the person tells The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts can't be signed until Thursday.

The Vertical first reported that Porter had agreed to sign a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Nets. Under NBA rules, the Wizards would then have two days to match the offer since Porter is a restricted free agent.

Porter finished fourth in the voting for Most Improved Player after averaging 13.4 points and shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.

