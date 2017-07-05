Breaking News Bar
 
Raiders sign 3rd-round pick DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Associated Press
ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes to a four-year contract.

The team announced the deal on Wednesday that leaves only Oakland's two top picks still unsigned.

Vanderdoes was selected 88th overall after four seasons at UCLA. He played 39 games with 126 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Raiders still must finalize deals with first-rounder Gareon Conley and second-rounder Obi Melifonwu.

