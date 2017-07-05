IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 6, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Paducah KY
1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017
Vanderburgh-
Including the city of Evansville
1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70. Calm
winds late in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Gibson-
Including the city of Fort Branch
1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Pike-
Including the city of Petersburg
1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Posey-
Including the city of Poseyville
1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Warrick-
Including the city of Boonville
1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Spencer-
Including the city of Rockport
1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming calm after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
