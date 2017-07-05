IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast

hello

IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 6, 2017

731 FPUS53 KPAH 060312

ZFPPAH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Paducah KY

1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017

INZ086-060915-

Vanderburgh-

Including the city of Evansville

1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70. Calm

winds late in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

INZ081-060915-

Gibson-

Including the city of Fort Branch

1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

INZ082-060915-

Pike-

Including the city of Petersburg

1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

INZ085-060915-

Posey-

Including the city of Poseyville

1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

INZ087-060915-

Warrick-

Including the city of Boonville

1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

INZ088-060915-

Spencer-

Including the city of Rockport

1012 PM CDT Wed Jul 5 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming calm after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

