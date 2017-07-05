Breaking News Bar
 
New York City cop fatally shot while sitting in patrol car

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Police say a New York City police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died.

New York City police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday in what police are calling a "clear assassination."

Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them.

They say the attack happened in the Bronx just after 12:30 a.m. while the officer was sitting in her the vehicle with her partner. Her partner radioed for help while other officers spotted the suspect and began chasing him.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.

Ryan says police are unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.

