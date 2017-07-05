Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Holiday weekend in Chicago ends with flurry of homicides

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Chicago police say that an eruption of gun violence after the official end of the 4th of July weekend left nearly as many people dead in a few hours as were killed between Friday afternoon and midnight Tuesday..

Police say that from Friday evening until midnight on Tuesday there were 56 shooting incidents and eight homicides. But between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police say there have been another 15 shooting incidents and six homicides.

The shootings came as the department - as has become standard procedure during long holiday warm weather holiday weekends - put more than 1,000 extra officers on the street.

Last year's July 4th weekend - one day shorter than this year's - ended with 50 people shot. Three of those who were shot died.

