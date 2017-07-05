Breaking News Bar
 
A road trip through Sicily is a trip across centuries

By SIOBHAN STARRS
PALERMO, Italy -- Sicily sits at the toe of Italy's boot, just 2 miles from the mainland at its closest point, and a short ferry ride from the town of Messina.

Located in the Mediterranean, Sicily has been of strategic importance since ancient times. The Greeks, Carthaginians, Romans, Saracens and Normans are just a few of the civilizations that invaded, each leaving their mark.

A road trip around the island is a trip across centuries of history, with temples, churches, palaces and other sites to see. Many of them are on UNESCO's World Heritage list.

Sicily is also home to Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, while Taormina is the island's Sicily's plushest resort.

