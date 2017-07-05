SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. -- In a story July 3, The Associated Press reported that Seneca Rocks can be climbed without technical climbing gear. The story should have made clear that the mountaintop is uninviting to hikers without technical climbing gear for protection.
updated: 7/5/2017 11:28 AM
Clarification: Travel-West Virginia-Seneca Rocks story
