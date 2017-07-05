Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/5/2017 2:27 PM

A set of golf clubs Donald Trump once used is up for auction

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this July 17, 2005, file photo, Donald Trump hits off the 17th tee at Edgewood Golf Course during the American Century Championship in Stateline, Nev. A set of golf clubs that Donald Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Brad Horn/Nevada Appeal via AP, File)/

    FILE - In this July 17, 2005, file photo, Donald Trump hits off the 17th tee at Edgewood Golf Course during the American Century Championship in Stateline, Nev. A set of golf clubs that Donald Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Brad Horn/Nevada Appeal via AP, File)/
    Associated Press

  • This undated handout photo releaded by RR Auction, shows a set of golf clubs that Donald Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president that are auctioned off. RR Auction. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Each of the irons has "D. Trump" engraved on its head. (Sarina Carlo/RR Auction via AP)

    This undated handout photo releaded by RR Auction, shows a set of golf clubs that Donald Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president that are auctioned off. RR Auction. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Each of the irons has "D. Trump" engraved on its head. (Sarina Carlo/RR Auction via AP)
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. A set of golf clubs that Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

    FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. A set of golf clubs that Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2006, file photo, Donald Trump watches his putt on the fifth hole during a Pro-Am round at the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament at the TPC of Boston in Norton, Mass. A set of golf clubs that Donald Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

    FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2006, file photo, Donald Trump watches his putt on the fifth hole during a Pro-Am round at the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament at the TPC of Boston in Norton, Mass. A set of golf clubs that Donald Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- A set of irons used by Donald Trump before he became president is being auctioned off.

Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons golf clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Each of the irons has "D. Trump" engraved on its head.

The auction house says Trump gifted the set to Andrew Lombardo, who caddied for Trump from 2004 to 2008.

Lombardo says Trump used the clubs in rounds played at Bedminster with a variety of celebrities, business executives and pro golfers.

The clubs have a presale estimate of $30,000.

Bidding opened June 26 and concludes July 12.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account