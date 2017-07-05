US warns North Korea that diplomatic window is closing

United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens during United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Wednesday July 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. Associated Press

A man walks by a TV screen showing a local news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Koreaâs newly demonstrated missile muscle puts Alaska within range of potential attack and stresses the Pentagonâs missile defenses like never before. Even more worrisome, it may be only a matter of time before North Korea mates an even longer-range ICBM with a nuclear warhead, putting all of the U.S. at risk. Associated Press

President Donald Trump stops briefly in front of reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The Trumps are heading to Poland and then Germany for the G20. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The United States is warning that North Korea is "quickly closing off" the prospect of a diplomatic resolution to its nuclear provocations.

The Trump administration has launched a government-wide effort to identify options for confronting Pyongyang following its unprecedented intercontinental ballistic missile launch. President Donald Trump and other senior officials have dangled the prospect of punishing countries that trade with North Korea - a threat aimed directly at China, Pyongyang's biggest benefactor.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump questioned why the U.S. should continue what he sees as bad trade deals "with countries that do not help us."

Some administration officials are still holding out hope of persuading China to ratchet up economic pressure on Pyongyang, despite Trump's increasingly pessimistic attitude toward Beijing.