Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/5/2017 2:23 PM

The Latest: Trump in Poland for 16-hour stop

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Poland and Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

    President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Poland and Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
    Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump, center, smiles as he greets people at the Fourth of July picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump, center, smiles as he greets people at the Fourth of July picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WARSAW, Poland -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Europe (all times EDT):

10:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Poland ahead of an outdoor address in Warsaw on Thursday and energy talks with European leaders.

Air Force One landed in Warsaw on Wednesday night to kick off Trump's visit to Poland and Germany, where he will attend an international summit with world leaders.

Trump is expected to receive a friendly welcome in Poland despite skepticism in Europe following his first visit to the continent.

Trump will address the Polish people on Thursday in a speech from Krasinski Square and have meetings with the presidents of Poland and Croatia. He's also expected to discuss energy with about a dozen European leaders.

The visit will come before Trump's high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit Friday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account