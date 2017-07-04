Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 7/4/2017 7:00 AM

Federer and Djokovic play their opening matches at Wimbledon

  • A spectator shelters from the rain on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 3, 2017.

    A spectator shelters from the rain on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 3, 2017.
Associated Press
LONDON -- Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be the center of attention on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The two players, who own a combined 10 titles at the All England Club, will play their opening matches on Day 2 of the grass-court major.

But first on the main court will be top-ranked Angelique Kerber. Last year's runner-up will face Irina Falconi of the United States in the first round. Djokovic follows against Martin Klizan of Slovakia, and Federer then faces Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

Other top players in action include Karolina Pliskova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Caroline Wozniacki, Milos Raonic and Juan Martin del Potro.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

