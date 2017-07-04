Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 7/4/2017 3:57 PM

Rays win reunion with Maddon, beat Cubs 6-5

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham, right, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.

    Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham, right, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward is congratulated by first base coach Brandon Hyde (16) after hitting an RBI single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward is congratulated by first base coach Brandon Hyde (16) after hitting an RBI single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.

    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Workers hold an American flag during the singing of the national anthem before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.

    Workers hold an American flag during the singing of the national anthem before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

 
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Tim Beckham homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their reunion with Joe Maddon, beating the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Tuesday.

Beckham's two-run drive highlighted a five-run fourth against Jon Lester (5-5). Alex Colome gave up two runs in the ninth, but the Rays won their first meeting against Maddon since he left to manage Chicago following the 2014 season.

Colome threw 38 pitches in the ninth but came away with his 22nd save in 26 chances.

He gave up a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. and walked Jon Jay to put runners on first and second. After Kris Bryant popped out, Anthony Rizzo lined an RBI single to make it 6-4.

Ben Zobrist then bounced into a force to bring home another run. Ian Happ walked on a 3-2 pitch to put men on first and second, before Jason Heyward hit a fly to left.

Chris Archer (7-5) picked up his third win in four starts, giving up three runs and eight hits in six innings. The former Cubs prospect also had an RBI single for his first career hit.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account