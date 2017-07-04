Rays win reunion with Maddon, beat Cubs 6-5

hello

Workers hold an American flag during the singing of the national anthem before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward is congratulated by first base coach Brandon Hyde (16) after hitting an RBI single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham, right, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Tim Beckham homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their reunion with Joe Maddon, beating the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Tuesday.

Beckham's two-run drive highlighted a five-run fourth against Jon Lester (5-5). Alex Colome gave up two runs in the ninth, but the Rays won their first meeting against Maddon since he left to manage Chicago following the 2014 season.

Colome threw 38 pitches in the ninth but came away with his 22nd save in 26 chances.

He gave up a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. and walked Jon Jay to put runners on first and second. After Kris Bryant popped out, Anthony Rizzo lined an RBI single to make it 6-4.

Ben Zobrist then bounced into a force to bring home another run. Ian Happ walked on a 3-2 pitch to put men on first and second, before Jason Heyward hit a fly to left.

Chris Archer (7-5) picked up his third win in four starts, giving up three runs and eight hits in six innings. The former Cubs prospect also had an RBI single for his first career hit.