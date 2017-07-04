IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

832 FPUS53 KIWX 040613

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

INZ027-042100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ018-042100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ033-042100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ022-042100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ009-042100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ005-042100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ015-042100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ032-042100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ025-042100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ034-042100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ016-042100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ006-042100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

INZ003-042100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

112 AM CDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ014-042100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ023-042100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ008-042100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

INZ013-042100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

112 AM CDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ012-042100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

112 AM CDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ004-042100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ007-042100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

INZ024-042100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ026-042100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ020-042100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ017-042100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

