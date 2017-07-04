IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ018-042100-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ033-042100-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ022-042100-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ009-042100-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ005-042100-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ015-042100-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ032-042100-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ025-042100-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ034-042100-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ016-042100-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ006-042100-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ003-042100-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
112 AM CDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ014-042100-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ023-042100-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ008-042100-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ013-042100-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
112 AM CDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ012-042100-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
112 AM CDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ004-042100-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ007-042100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ024-042100-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ026-042100-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ020-042100-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ017-042100-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
212 AM EDT Tue Jul 4 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast