IN Forecast for Thursday, July 6, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Partly sunny, humid;84;67;E;4;55%;59%;7
Auburn;Partly sunny;85;62;ENE;5;56%;16%;7
Bloomington;A shower or t-storm;86;68;E;6;68%;81%;6
Columbus;A shower or t-storm;86;69;ESE;6;66%;80%;6
Eagle Creek;Clouds and sun;85;68;ENE;4;60%;66%;7
Elkhart;Clouds and sun;85;61;ESE;6;56%;12%;7
Evansville;A shower or t-storm;83;69;SSE;7;70%;85%;5
Fort Wayne;Partly sunny;85;63;ENE;6;58%;14%;7
Gary;Variable cloudiness;84;64;SE;6;44%;13%;6
Goshen;Clouds and sun;85;61;E;6;57%;12%;8
Huntingburg;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;69;E;5;75%;83%;4
Indianapolis;Partly sunny;86;67;ENE;6;63%;66%;6
Knox;Partly sunny;84;61;E;6;56%;12%;7
Kokomo;Clouds and sun;85;64;ESE;7;61%;59%;7
Lafayette;Variable cloudiness;83;64;ESE;5;65%;66%;7
Muncie;Clouds and sunshine;86;68;ENE;5;56%;59%;7
Peru;Clouds and sun;84;64;E;7;62%;30%;7
Shelbyville;Periods of sun;87;68;NE;6;62%;65%;7
South Bend;Clouds and sun;85;61;SE;6;51%;11%;7
Terre Haute;More clouds than sun;84;67;SSE;5;67%;68%;6
Warsaw;Clouds and sun;83;61;E;5;58%;12%;7
