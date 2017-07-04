Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/4/2017 8:08 AM

UK payments firm considers takeover by JPMorgan, US rival

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Britain's largest payment processing company is in takeover talks with both JPMorgan and U.S. rival Vantiv.

Worldpay, which allows companies to accept credit cards and online payments, said Tuesday that it has been approached separately by the two companies but that no official offers have been made.

It said in a statement: "There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer, if made."

Shares in London-based Worldpay Group Plc jumped 28 percent on the news of the takeover interest. That put the company's market value at 8.2 billion pounds ($10.6 billion).

A concrete offer must be made by August 1 under British takeover law.

JPMorgan and Vantiv did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account