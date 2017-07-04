Illinois Senate OKs tax increase; Gov. Rauner vowed to veto

hello

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, listens to the final debate on Senate Bill 9 during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Illinois State Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, speaks during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Illinois State Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, listens from comments from the Republican side of the aisle during a debate during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, right, talks with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, left, on the floor during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Illinois State Rep. David Harris, R-Arlington Heights, yells during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Illinois Stater Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, speaks during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks up towards the video boards during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, listens during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Senate approved an income tax increase Tuesday to raise $5 billion a year aimed at ending the nation's longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 36-18 to hike the personal income tax rate by 32 percent. It would increase the personal rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of just over 5 percent.

Minutes after the House passed the measure, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vowed to veto it because Democrats who control the General Assembly have yet to agree to resolve certain issues, including statewide property tax relief, cost reductions in workers' compensation and benefits for state-employee pensions, and an easier process for dissolving or eliminating local governments.

On Monday, two of the nation's top credit-ratings agencies signaled it would be a good idea for Rauner to accept the results. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, having earlier threatened to move Illinois' creditworthiness into "junk" status without swift action to approve a budget, smiled favorably on the financial outlook.