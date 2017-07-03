LEADING OFF: Sabathia returns for Yankees

In this May 21, 2017, photo, Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) swings his bat in the on-deck circle before the start of an interleague baseball game against the New York Mets in New York. Trout will have a private workout, then go for a full workout with Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday. If the two-time AL MVP looks strong, he will begin playing rehab games with Inland Empire. Now a six-time AL All-Star selection, Trout has missed 33 games after left thumb ligament surgery. Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

___

THE BIG MAN IS BACK

CC Sabathia (7-2, 3.46 ERA) comes off the disabled list for the banged-up Yankees to start against J.A. Happ (2-5, 3.71) and the Blue Jays. Sabathia has been sidelined since June 14 with a strained left hamstring. "I feel good. I'm ready to go, so I'm excited to be out there," he said. "Right now we're just battling, trying to win games, get healthy, get everybody back and make a run for the second half." New York also expects to activate reliever Adam Warren from the DL before the game. Warren has been out since June 16 because of right shoulder inflammation.

BACK TO WORK

AL MVP Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game while rehabilitating his left thumb. The Los Angeles Angels star outfielder tore the ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb on May 28 during a headfirst slide and had surgery three days later to repair the ligament and dorsal capsule. The team said Monday he will work out Tuesday at Class A Inland Empire.

BABY BOMBERS

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the Baby Bombers who lead the New York Yankees' offense, will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Miami on July 10.

Judge, a rookie who homered in his first major league at-bat last August, tops the majors with 27 home runs.

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton will defend his title in his home ballpark. Also lined up to compete are Miami teammate Justin Bour, Minnesota slugger Miguel Sano and Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who began the day leading the National League with 24 homers.

Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas round out the field.

NORTH OF THE BORDER

Cast off by the World Series champions, Miguel Montero has a new home north of the border. The veteran catcher was traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, six days after he blamed Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to Washington.

Toronto acquired the two-time All-Star and cash for a player to be named or cash. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Montero will join the team Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

___

