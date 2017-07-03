IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ018-040900-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ033-040900-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ022-040900-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ009-040900-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ005-040900-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ015-040900-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ032-040900-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ025-040900-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ034-040900-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ016-040900-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ006-040900-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ003-040900-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
1013 PM CDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ014-040900-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ023-040900-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ008-040900-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ013-040900-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
1013 PM CDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ012-040900-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
1013 PM CDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ004-040900-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ007-040900-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ024-040900-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ026-040900-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ020-040900-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ017-040900-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
