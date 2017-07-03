IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

892 FPUS53 KIWX 040313

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

INZ027-040900-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ018-040900-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ033-040900-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ022-040900-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ009-040900-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ005-040900-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ015-040900-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ032-040900-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ025-040900-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ034-040900-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ016-040900-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ006-040900-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ003-040900-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

1013 PM CDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ014-040900-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ023-040900-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ008-040900-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ013-040900-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

1013 PM CDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ012-040900-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

1013 PM CDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ004-040900-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ007-040900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ024-040900-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ026-040900-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ020-040900-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ017-040900-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

1113 PM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

