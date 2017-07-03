Breaking News Bar
 
IN Forecast for Wednesday, July 5, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;E;3;62%;66%;7

Auburn;Clouds and sun;83;60;E;6;55%;13%;7

Bloomington;A p.m. t-storm;89;67;ENE;6;64%;66%;7

Columbus;A t-storm around;89;66;NE;6;63%;55%;7

Eagle Creek;A p.m. t-storm;87;67;ENE;3;62%;66%;7

Elkhart;Variable cloudiness;84;61;E;7;56%;44%;7

Evansville;A t-storm around;89;69;S;5;61%;55%;6

Fort Wayne;Partly sunny;84;61;ENE;7;57%;29%;7

Gary;Clouds and sun;81;64;E;6;58%;28%;7

Goshen;More clouds than sun;84;60;E;7;56%;29%;7

Huntingburg;A t-storm around;88;68;S;4;67%;55%;6

Indianapolis;A p.m. t-storm;88;67;ENE;6;59%;66%;6

Knox;Clouds and sun;84;61;E;7;56%;44%;7

Kokomo;Showers and t-storms;86;63;ENE;8;60%;70%;7

Lafayette;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;E;4;71%;66%;7

Muncie;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;E;5;66%;67%;7

Peru;Sun and clouds;86;63;E;8;62%;44%;7

Shelbyville;A p.m. t-storm;89;66;NE;6;61%;66%;7

South Bend;Variable cloudiness;85;61;SE;7;65%;29%;7

Terre Haute;A p.m. t-storm;89;67;E;3;61%;66%;7

Warsaw;Partly sunny;83;59;E;6;56%;44%;7

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

