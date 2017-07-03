Consolidated, FairPoint ready to close the deal

PORTLAND, Maine -- Illinois-based Consolidated Communications and North Carolina-based FairPoint are scheduled to close on a deal that'll create a telecommunications company operating in 24 states, including Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Shareholders approved the merger on March 28 and financing has been in place since December. All states have provided regulatory approval, as well.

Consolidated expects to close the $1.5 billion deal on Monday.

Consolidated President and CEO Bob Udell says the company will be well positioned to expand services and attract new customers while maintaining local community support.