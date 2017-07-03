Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 7/3/2017 9:24 AM

Consolidated, FairPoint ready to close the deal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PORTLAND, Maine -- Illinois-based Consolidated Communications and North Carolina-based FairPoint are scheduled to close on a deal that'll create a telecommunications company operating in 24 states, including Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Shareholders approved the merger on March 28 and financing has been in place since December. All states have provided regulatory approval, as well.

Consolidated expects to close the $1.5 billion deal on Monday.

Consolidated President and CEO Bob Udell says the company will be well positioned to expand services and attract new customers while maintaining local community support.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account