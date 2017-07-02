Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/2/2017 11:10 AM

The Latest: Day 2: Ibaka, Gibson off the free-agent board

  • FILE - In a Wednesday, April 12, 2017 file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Taj Gibson (22) and Domantas Sabonis, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. Denver won 111-105. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Sunday, July 2, 2017, that Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau, agreeing on a two-year, $28 million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this March 3, 2017, file photo, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward goes up for a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets during NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. A person with knowledge of the decision says Hayward has declined the player-option final year on his contract as expected and will now test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times Eastern):

___

1:05 p.m.

Day 2 of NBA free agency is in full swing, and the run on forwards might be beginning.

Serge Ibaka has gotten a three-year, $65 million deal to stay with the Toronto Raptors, and Taj Gibson is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota after agreeing to a two-year, $28 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both of those deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither can be signed until the NBA's offseason moratorium is lifted on Thursday.

Day 1 seemed to be mostly about locking up deals with guards, with Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, Patty Mills, J.J. Redick and Shaun Livingston among those agreeing to new contracts. Combined, those six players will sign deals worth nearly $500 million.

Among the top free agents still in play: Kyle Lowry, Derrick Rose, Gordon Hayward, Otto Porter, Rudy Gay, Paul Millsap and technically Kevin Durant - though he has no intention of leaving Golden State.

- AP Basketball Writers Tim Reynolds and Jon Krawczynski

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

