updated: 7/2/2017 12:18 PM

Canadiens sign goalie Carey Price to 8-year extension

Associated Press
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Carey Price to an eight-year contract extension.

General manager Marc Bergevin announced the deal Sunday, the second day Price was eligible to be extended. Price's new contract begins in 2018-19 and runs through 2025-26.

Getting Price re-signed was a top priority for Montreal. He won the Hart Trophy as MVP and Vezina Trophy as the top goaltender in 2014-15 when he led the NHL with a 1.96 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Price, who turns 30 in August, is 270-175-55 with a 2.40 GAA and .920 save percentage in 509 games over 10 NHL seasons. He bounced back from a knee injury that cost him most of 2015-16 to start 62 games last season, finishing third in the Vezina voting.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

