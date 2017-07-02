Breaking News Bar
 
Vegas acquires center Marcus Kruger in trade with Blackhawks

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- The Vegas Golden Knights have landed Chicago Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger, after all.

Two weeks after not selecting Kruger in the NHL expansion draft, Vegas gave up undisclosed future considerations to acquire the two-time Stanley Cup-winner in a trade with the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Used primarily as a checking-line forward, Kruger had five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 70 games last season. Overall, he has 33 goals and 72 assists for 105 points in 398 games over seven seasons.

Kruger's departure frees up much-needed salary cap space for the Blackhawks a season after signing him to a three-year $9.25 million contract.

The Golden Knights opened up cap space to add Kruger a day earlier, when they traded defenseman Alexei Emelin to Nashville.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

