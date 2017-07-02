Suzuki hits 2nd HR in 12th, Braves finish sweep of A's

Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte, left, is tagged out by Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Inciarte attempted to score on a hit by Braves' Brandon Phillips. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Kurt Suzuki celebrates after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' John Axford in the twelfth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Matt Kemp watches his RBI double hit off Oakland Athletics' Daniel Coulombe in the eleventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Kurt Suzuki, right, celebrates with Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' John Axford in the twelfth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kurt Suzuki led off the 12th inning with his second home run of the game, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

One inning after closer Jim Johnson got his sixth blown save, Suzuki lined a shot to left on a 3-1 pitch from John Axford (0-1). Suzuki also homered off starter Sean Manaea to begin the second.

It's the third multihomer of Suzuki's career and first since 2011 when he was with Oakland. The veteran catcher had not gone deep against his previous club until these homers helped Atlanta finish its six-game West Coast trip on a positive note after a rocky beginning.

Johnson (6-1) got the win despite three walks, and Arodys Vizcaino retired three batters for his second save. Vizcaino got Franklin Barreto to fly out with two runners on to end it.