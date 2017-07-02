Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Syrian state TV says 8 killed in Damascus blasts

Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria -- The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Syrian state TV says at least eight people have been killed and 12 wounded in a series of car bomb explosions in Damascus.

A suicide attacker blew himself up early Sunday after being surrounded by security forces. State media says the security forces intercepted the two other car bombs, suggesting they were controlled explosions.

Footage on state media showed damaged buildings and scorched vehicles.

Such attacks have been relatively rare in Damascus, the seat of power for President Bashar Assad. Pro-government forces have been fighting to drive rebels from Ain Terma, one of their last strongholds in the Damascus suburbs.

___

9:15 a.m.

Syrian state TV says a series of car bomb explosions have rocked the capital, resulting in multiple casualties.

It says a suicide car bomber struck near Tahreer Square in central Damascus early Sunday, and that two other bombs went off after security forces chased other attackers. It was not immediately clear if the two explosions were caused by suicide bombers or detonated by security forces.

Such attacks have been rare in Damascus, the seat of power for President Bashar Assad.

