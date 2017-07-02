Breaking News Bar
 
IN Forecast for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Clouds and sun;86;67;ESE;4;54%;44%;8

Auburn;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;63;ENE;4;69%;57%;7

Bloomington;Clouds and sunshine;91;67;SSE;5;57%;37%;8

Columbus;Clouds and sun;91;68;ESE;5;58%;38%;7

Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;89;68;SSE;4;52%;41%;8

Elkhart;A t-storm around;82;63;ENE;5;64%;55%;7

Evansville;Partly sunny, humid;90;69;ENE;6;54%;18%;8

Fort Wayne;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;65;ENE;6;67%;62%;7

Gary;Partly sunny;78;64;NE;6;63%;34%;7

Goshen;A t-storm around;83;63;ENE;6;65%;55%;7

Huntingburg;Clouds and sun;90;67;ESE;5;62%;14%;8

Indianapolis;Clouds and sun;89;68;SE;5;55%;41%;7

Knox;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;NE;6;65%;56%;7

Kokomo;Clouds and sun;88;67;ESE;7;62%;44%;8

Lafayette;Sunny intervals;86;65;SSE;4;62%;44%;7

Muncie;Clouds and sun;88;68;ESE;5;55%;44%;8

Peru;Sunny intervals;86;66;E;7;69%;44%;7

Shelbyville;Clouds and sun;91;68;ESE;6;58%;39%;8

South Bend;A t-storm around;82;62;ENE;4;73%;55%;7

Terre Haute;Partly sunny, humid;90;67;S;5;54%;41%;7

Warsaw;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;ENE;5;68%;59%;7

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

