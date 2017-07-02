IN Forecast for Tuesday, July 4, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Clouds and sun;86;67;ESE;4;54%;44%;8
Auburn;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;63;ENE;4;69%;57%;7
Bloomington;Clouds and sunshine;91;67;SSE;5;57%;37%;8
Columbus;Clouds and sun;91;68;ESE;5;58%;38%;7
Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;89;68;SSE;4;52%;41%;8
Elkhart;A t-storm around;82;63;ENE;5;64%;55%;7
Evansville;Partly sunny, humid;90;69;ENE;6;54%;18%;8
Fort Wayne;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;65;ENE;6;67%;62%;7
Gary;Partly sunny;78;64;NE;6;63%;34%;7
Goshen;A t-storm around;83;63;ENE;6;65%;55%;7
Huntingburg;Clouds and sun;90;67;ESE;5;62%;14%;8
Indianapolis;Clouds and sun;89;68;SE;5;55%;41%;7
Knox;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;NE;6;65%;56%;7
Kokomo;Clouds and sun;88;67;ESE;7;62%;44%;8
Lafayette;Sunny intervals;86;65;SSE;4;62%;44%;7
Muncie;Clouds and sun;88;68;ESE;5;55%;44%;8
Peru;Sunny intervals;86;66;E;7;69%;44%;7
Shelbyville;Clouds and sun;91;68;ESE;6;58%;39%;8
South Bend;A t-storm around;82;62;ENE;4;73%;55%;7
Terre Haute;Partly sunny, humid;90;67;S;5;54%;41%;7
Warsaw;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;ENE;5;68%;59%;7
