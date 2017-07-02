Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 7/2/2017 7:34 AM

Class prepares drivers with autism for traffic stops

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WHEATON, Ill. -- Sheriff's deputies and a hospital's occupational therapists in an Illinois suburban city launched the first of what they hope will be a series of classes to prepare drivers with developmental disorders for traffic stops.

The Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2t69OwK ) reports the course hosted by Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital and DuPage County deputies in Wheaton helps police recognize how someone on the autism spectrum reacts to stress and overstimulation.

The course was tested on four graduates of Marianjoy's Driver Rehabilitation Center. Participants of the course received an informational card where they can make note of behaviors they display in stressful situations. Drivers can also include their emergency contact on the card.

Sheriff's Cpl. Cliff Seward told the participants the card should make the traffic stop "traffic stop a lot easier with less anxiety."

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account