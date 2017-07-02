Breaking News Bar
 
Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying of woman, 18

  • This Sunday, July 2, 2017 photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper. Police said Desper, of Trainer, Pa., turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday and was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in Wednesday's death of Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. (West Goshen Police Department via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania man was in custody Sunday for what a prosecutor called the "savage" and "senseless" death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.

Police said David Desper, 28, of Trainer, turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday and was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in Wednesday's death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township.

Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said the dented red pickup truck sought in the shooting was found in Glen Mills, and the 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun police believed was used was found in the suspect's bedroom.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.

Witnesses reported seeing her vehicle "jockeying for position" with a red pickup truck where the road narrows from two lanes to one lane. After Roberson was shot, her car veered off the road, struck a tree and was found in a ditch. The shooter fled in a red pickup, driving partly along the shoulder of the highway until exiting the road.

Authorities tracked the suspect vehicle on surveillance video and sorted through tips from the public, calling on the suspect to turn himself in for his own sake and for the sake of the family.

Hogan said that there was no indication that race was a factor in the slaying.

"This appears to be a savage, senseless and brutal act from one human being to another human being," he said.

Desper remained in custody without bail. Defense attorney Daniel McGarrigle declined comment Sunday.

