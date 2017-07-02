Pope reverses Vatican stand on British sick baby case

This is an undated hand out photo of Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie Gard provided by the family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of terminally-ill baby boy Charlie Gard lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP) Associated Press

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis is calling for the parents of a terminally ill British baby to be allowed to do everything possible to treat their child.

A Vatican statement Sunday shifted the Holy See's position from earlier in the week, when the Vatican's bioethics advisory panel had noted the need to do whatever helps a patient but also to sometimes accept the limits of medicine.

Charlie Gard suffers from a rare genetic condition and is unable to breathe unaided. Last week, his parents lost a legal battle to take him to the U.S. for trial therapy.

The Vatican said Francis was following Charlie's case "with affection and sadness" and was close to his parents: "For this he prays that their wish to accompany and treat their child until the end isn't neglected."