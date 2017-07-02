Breaking News Bar
 
Website in Illinois kidnap case still advises on abductions

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A website that hosted an "Abduction 101" forum linked to a suspect in the kidnapping of a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois bills itself as the world's most popular sexual fetish site.

Brendt Allen Christensen appears in federal court Monday on charges of abducting 26-year-old Yingying Zhang in June. Investigators believe she's dead.

The criminal complaint says his phone was used in April to visit FetLife.com. One thread on the forum was entitled, "planning a kidnapping."

The 10-year-old FetLife claims over 5 million registered users for consenting adults.

Canadian-based founder John Baku wrote in February he'd decided to prohibit hundreds of fetishes after FetLife was mentioned in a few criminal cases.

But as of Sunday, it still had forums on abductions, including one called, "Tools of the Kidnapper."

