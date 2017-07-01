Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/1/2017 9:11 AM

With NHL free agency set to open, all eyes on Ilya, too

  FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Devils left wing Michael Cammalleri (13) races with the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J. NHL teams are taking advantage of their final chance to buy out players this offseason. Among the players placed on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes was Cammalleri.

    Associated Press

  FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) skates with the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert (11) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Fla. NHL teams are taking advantage of their final chance to buy out players this offseason. Among the players placed on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes was Jokinen.

    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

All eyes are on Ilya, too.

Though not a free agent, Ilya Kovalchuk has taken one step closer to returning to the NHL after spending the previous four seasons playing in his native Russia.

The start of the league's new business year at noon Saturday places the Devils in a position to sign Kovalchuk to have him either stay in New Jersey or - more likely - trade him to another team. The Devils own the rights to the 2001 No. 1 draft pick after Kovalchuk left the team to play in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Since expressing an intention to return to North America in May, Kovalchuk has had the Devils' permission to meet with teams and negotiate the framework of a contract. New Jersey would then have to sign Kovalchuk to the agreed upon deal and negotiate a trade with the team.

Devils GM Ray Shero has previously said he's keeping all of his options open regarding the 34-year-old, who was a nine-time 30-goal scorer in 11 NHL season

The expectation is for Kovalchuk to narrow his options based on what teams might be the best fit for him following the first few days of free agency.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

