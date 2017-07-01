Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana county's service dog helps young victims of abuse

Associated Press
FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A central Indiana county has become one of only a handful in the state to begin using a service dog to help victims of child and sexual abuse.

The Johnson County prosecutor's office says a dog named Nanook will be an asset to the county by helping vulnerable victims when they appear in court.

Experts say service dogs can help people who face emotional trauma.

The prosecutor's office in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis, acquired Nanook through the Indiana Canine Assistance Network. Nanook graduated from a training program in June.

Officials say Johnson County is now one of only a few in Indiana with a service dog in the prosecutor's office.

