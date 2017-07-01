Breaking News Bar
 
Trump renews personal attacks on television hosts

  • President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, June 30, 2017, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J..

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press
 
 

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe."

The president lashed out at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter Saturday. From his New Jersey golf club, Trump said: "Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses."

Trump drew wide condemnation earlier this week for his tweets calling Brzezinski "crazy" and saying she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he saw them at his Florida estate. The MSNBC personalities said Trump was lying about their December encounter and questioned his "unhealthy obsession" with their program.

Trump also said that Greta Van Susteren lost her nightly show on MSNBC because she "refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!'"

