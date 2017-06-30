IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, June 30, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
112 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
112 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
112 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
