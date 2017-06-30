IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, June 30, 2017

_____

145 FPUS53 KIWX 300613

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

INZ027-302100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ018-302100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ033-302100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ022-302100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ009-302100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ005-302100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ015-302100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ032-302100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ025-302100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ034-302100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ016-302100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ006-302100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ003-302100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

112 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ014-302100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ023-302100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ008-302100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ013-302100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

112 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ012-302100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

112 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ004-302100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ007-302100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ024-302100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ026-302100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ020-302100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ017-302100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

212 AM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast