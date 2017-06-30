Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago police, feds team up on new effort to curb violence

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that "Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help."

His tweet came ahead of an announcement by Chicago police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force. The Chicago Sun-Times reports 20 additional ATF agents have been sent to Chicago.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement "we are foundationally changing the way we fight crime in Chicago."

State police, intelligence analysts and state and federal prosecutors will target illegal guns and repeat gun offenders.

