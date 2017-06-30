Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/30/2017 7:30 AM

Ports recover, but Ukraine still disrupted by cyberattack

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Containers are stacked up, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J., as a truck drives by at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say had trouble with a cyberattack. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users.

    Containers are stacked up, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J., as a truck drives by at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say had trouble with a cyberattack. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users.
    Associated Press

  • Containers are stacked up as trucks drive by at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users.

    Containers are stacked up as trucks drive by at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users.
    Associated Press

  • Containers are stacked up as a truck drives past a line of trucks parked at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users.

    Containers are stacked up as a truck drives past a line of trucks parked at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users.
    Associated Press

  • Trucks are seen at a traffic light at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users.

    Trucks are seen at a traffic light at Port of Elizabeth, which reports say has had trouble with a cyberattack, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Elizabeth, N.J. The dramatic data-scrambling attack that hit computers around the world Tuesday appears to be contained. But with the damage and disruption still coming into focus, security experts worry the sudden explosion of malicious software may have been more sinister than a criminally minded shakedown of computer users.
    Associated Press

 
By RAPHAEL SATTER
Associated Press
 
 

PARIS -- Danish shipping giant A.P. Maersk-Moller says cargo terminals and port operations are returning to normal following a strikingly virulent and disruptive outbreak of malicious software.

In a statement posted to its website , A.P. Maersk-Moller said Friday it is "pleased to report that our operations are now running close to normal again."

But back in Ukraine, the pain continues. Officials have assured the public that the malware outbreak is under control and service has been restored to cash machines and at the airport, but some bank branches remain closed.

A Ukrainian government employee told The Associated Press she's still relying on her iPhone because her office's computers were "collapsed."

She spoke anonymously because she had not been authorized to talk to journalists.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account