6/30/2017

Jay Z raps about relationship with Beyonce on '4:44'

  • FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Jay Z opened up about his relationship with Beyonce on his new album, "4:44," which was released June 30, 2017.

NEW YORK -- Jay Z has opened up about his rocky relationship with wife Beyonce on "4:44," his first album in four years.

On "Kill Jay Z," released early Friday, the rapper muses that he almost "went Eric Benet" by letting "the baddest girl in the world get away."

The line appears to be is a reference to R&B singer Eric Benet, who was divorced from actress Halle Berry after he admitted cheating on her. Benet responded on Twitter on Friday, writing that his current wife is "the baddest girl in the world."

The title track appears to be a letter of apology to Beyonce. Jay Z rhymes, "I apologize often womanize."

Jay Z raps that it took Beyonce's twins, whose birth hasn't been confirmed, for him to believe in miracles.

