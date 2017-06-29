Breaking News Bar
 
UND, Montana to continue rivalry after UND leaves Big Sky

Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The University of North Dakota and University of Montana have agreed to play a home-and-home series in football during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The teams will play in Grand Forks on Sept. 7, 2024, and in Missoula on Sept. 13, 2025.

The Fighting Hawks and Grizzlies have one more matchup as Big Sky foes scheduled for the upcoming season, which is UND's final campaign as a league member. The two teams will meet in Missoula on Oct. 14.

UND will play a Big Sky schedule as an independent through the 2019 season before moving to the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the 2020 season. UND and Montana will meet in Grand Forks during that stretch, on Oct. 13, 2018.

The border rivalry started more than 100 years ago.

