Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/29/2017 7:25 AM

The ties they are a-changing: Dress code eased in UK Commons

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- An off-the-cuff rule change has Britain's convention-bound Parliament in a twist.

The speaker of the House of Commons says male lawmakers no longer are required to wear ties in the Commons chamber.

Asked about the issue Thursday after a Liberal Democrat legislator spoke while wearing an open-necked shirt, Speaker John Bercow said members of Parliament were expected to "dress in businesslike attire."

But, Bercow added: "Do I think it's essential that a member wears a tie? No."

The announcement caused a minor sensation in the tradition-abiding world of Parliament. Some praised Bercow for common sense, while other lamented a decline in sartorial standards.

Bercow added that female lawmakers are free to wear ties, or not, as they choose.

In the past, male lawmakers have occasionally been reprimanded for going tie-less.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account