Utility: Vandals provoke power shutdown in New Orleans

Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS -- Utility officials shut down power in downtown New Orleans for about 90 minutes because vandals had stolen and damaged equipment required to operate safely.

The shutdown Thursday ended about 1:30 p.m.

Director of Customer Service Melonie Stewart said thieves broke into the downtown substation overnight and stole the heavy wires used to ground equipment. She said there are about 6,200 residential and small business customers and 30 large commercial customers in the district.

During the shutdown, streetcars continued to rumble on Canal Street alongside the tourist-heavy French Quarter, which was not affected.

