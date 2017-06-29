China flexes military muscle in Hong Kong during Xi's visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army soldiers at a camp in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony.

Associated Press

Soldiers rehearse before being inspected by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army of the Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

Chinese soldiers march as Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

A Chinese soldier introduces the military equipments to visitors after Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi inspected troops based in Hong Kong on Friday as he asserts Chinese authority over the former British colony China took control of 20 years ago.

Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army of the Hong Kong Garrison in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects Chinese troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army soldiers at a camp in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony.

Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army soldiers at a camp in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony.

Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects Chinese troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

A woman stand in front of the lanterns decorations which are displayed to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony. The lantern, left, reads "Hong Kong".

Associated Press

Chinese soldiers shout slogans as Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi has inspected troops based in Hong Kong as he asserts Chinese authority over the former British colony China took control of 20 years ago.

Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

Chinese soldiers leave after Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

A visitor poses for a photograph next to a Chinese soldier after Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi inspected troops based in Hong Kong on Friday as he asserts Chinese authority over the former British colony China took control of 20 years ago.

Associated Press

Soldiers march before Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong KongFriday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony.

Associated Press

Chinese soldiers march as Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi inspected troops based in Hong Kong on Friday as he asserts Chinese authority over the former British colony China took control of 20 years ago.

Associated Press

Chinese soldiers leave after Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.

Associated Press

Visitors pose for a photograph in front of the Chinese soldiers as Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi inspected troops based in Hong Kong on Friday as he asserts Chinese authority over the former British colony China took control of 20 years ago.

Associated Press

People hold China's national flags in Central district of Hong Kong to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony.

Associated Press