updated: 6/27/2017 12:31 PM

2 Vandy players shot in attempt to recover stolen phone

Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two Vanderbilt football players have been shot in what police are calling an "ill-conceived plan" to recover a teammate's stolen cellphone.

Nashville police say Tae Daley suffered a "noncritical gunshot wound" to his leg and Frank Coppet received "noncritical birdshot wounds" to his arms.

According to police, Donaven Tennyson said his phone was stolen Monday and later offered for sale on the internet.

Tennyson said he arranged a meeting with the seller in a parking lot and arrived with Daley and Coppet. Police say Coppet was holding a pellet pistol when a man exited a car that pulled up and shot at the three players with a real pistol while another man in the car fired a shotgun.

Police are still attempting to identify the shooters.

