Walk, concert planned in support of missing Chinese scholar

hello

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A walk and concert are planned Thursday to show support for a Chinese woman studying at the University of Illinois who disappeared June 9.

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association at the school's Urbana-Champaign campus is organizing the event for 26-year-old visiting scholar Yingying Zhang. The event will start with a walk at 6:45 p.m. Thursday starting at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. The walk will go past the laboratory where Zhang works on campus and the area where she was last seen.

The Jasmine Fields Orchestra will perform at a brief concert at the Krannert Center after the walk. The event is being called the Walk and Concert to Support Yingying Zhang .

Local police and the FBI say Zhang's case is a top priority.