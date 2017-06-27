Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/27/2017 9:30 AM

Walk, concert planned in support of missing Chinese scholar

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A walk and concert are planned Thursday to show support for a Chinese woman studying at the University of Illinois who disappeared June 9.

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association at the school's Urbana-Champaign campus is organizing the event for 26-year-old visiting scholar Yingying Zhang. The event will start with a walk at 6:45 p.m. Thursday starting at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. The walk will go past the laboratory where Zhang works on campus and the area where she was last seen.

The Jasmine Fields Orchestra will perform at a brief concert at the Krannert Center after the walk. The event is being called the Walk and Concert to Support Yingying Zhang .

Local police and the FBI say Zhang's case is a top priority.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account