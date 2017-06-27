Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to speak in Boston

hello

FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his hotel room in Madrid, Spain. Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston on Wednesday, June 28. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (BAHN'-gee-moon) is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston this week.

The museum says Ki-moon, the U.N.'s eighth secretary-general, will discuss global issues and his diplomatic career at a forum moderated on Wednesday by David Gergen, a CNN senior political analyst and the co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The South Korean-born diplomat held office from January 2007 to December 2016. During that time, he focused his efforts on climate change, gender equality and poverty, among other issues, and introduced new measures aimed at making the United Nations more transparent, effective and efficient.

Prior to becoming secretary-general, Ki-moon served as foreign policy adviser and national security adviser, respectively, to the South Korean president.