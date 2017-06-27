Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 6/27/2017 10:47 PM

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to speak in Boston

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his hotel room in Madrid, Spain. Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston on Wednesday, June 28.

    FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his hotel room in Madrid, Spain. Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston on Wednesday, June 28.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (BAHN'-gee-moon) is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston this week.

The museum says Ki-moon, the U.N.'s eighth secretary-general, will discuss global issues and his diplomatic career at a forum moderated on Wednesday by David Gergen, a CNN senior political analyst and the co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The South Korean-born diplomat held office from January 2007 to December 2016. During that time, he focused his efforts on climate change, gender equality and poverty, among other issues, and introduced new measures aimed at making the United Nations more transparent, effective and efficient.

Prior to becoming secretary-general, Ki-moon served as foreign policy adviser and national security adviser, respectively, to the South Korean president.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account