Indiana
posted: 6/26/2017 7:00 AM

IN Forecast

Associated Press
IN Forecast for Wednesday, June 28, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;SE;5;48%;2%;8

Auburn;Partly sunny;74;51;SW;6;54%;9%;7

Bloomington;Mostly sunny;76;54;SE;5;62%;20%;8

Columbus;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;ESE;5;56%;17%;8

Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny;74;55;ESE;3;49%;14%;8

Elkhart;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SSE;8;55%;4%;8

Evansville;Nice with sunshine;80;59;SSE;4;52%;15%;8

Fort Wayne;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;SSW;7;54%;6%;8

Gary;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;S;6;40%;2%;8

Goshen;Mostly sunny;74;52;S;8;57%;5%;8

Huntingburg;Mostly sunny;77;56;SE;4;64%;16%;8

Indianapolis;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;SSE;4;52%;14%;8

Knox;Mostly sunny;76;53;S;7;53%;2%;8

Kokomo;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;6;53%;2%;8

Lafayette;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;SSE;3;56%;3%;8

Muncie;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;5;48%;2%;8

Peru;Mostly sunny;75;52;S;7;56%;2%;8

Shelbyville;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SE;5;53%;16%;8

South Bend;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SE;7;51%;1%;8

Terre Haute;Mostly sunny;76;56;SE;3;54%;16%;8

Warsaw;Mostly sunny;73;51;S;6;55%;3%;8

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

