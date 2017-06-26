IN Forecast for Wednesday, June 28, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;SE;5;48%;2%;8
Auburn;Partly sunny;74;51;SW;6;54%;9%;7
Bloomington;Mostly sunny;76;54;SE;5;62%;20%;8
Columbus;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;ESE;5;56%;17%;8
Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny;74;55;ESE;3;49%;14%;8
Elkhart;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SSE;8;55%;4%;8
Evansville;Nice with sunshine;80;59;SSE;4;52%;15%;8
Fort Wayne;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;SSW;7;54%;6%;8
Gary;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;S;6;40%;2%;8
Goshen;Mostly sunny;74;52;S;8;57%;5%;8
Huntingburg;Mostly sunny;77;56;SE;4;64%;16%;8
Indianapolis;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;SSE;4;52%;14%;8
Knox;Mostly sunny;76;53;S;7;53%;2%;8
Kokomo;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;6;53%;2%;8
Lafayette;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;SSE;3;56%;3%;8
Muncie;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;5;48%;2%;8
Peru;Mostly sunny;75;52;S;7;56%;2%;8
Shelbyville;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SE;5;53%;16%;8
South Bend;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SE;7;51%;1%;8
Terre Haute;Mostly sunny;76;56;SE;3;54%;16%;8
Warsaw;Mostly sunny;73;51;S;6;55%;3%;8
